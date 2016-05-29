Dia Art Foundation Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Scholarships for Study in Universities of United States, United States

If you would like to study in Universities of United States, United States and pursue Full Time Postdoctoral Program in any Subject you can avail Dia Art Foundation Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Scholarships which is being offered by the Dia Art Foundation.

This is a Postdoctoral Program Merit Based scholarship and students are eligible from National Students to apply for the same. Only Few such award is being offered and the deadline for application is Contact Employer.

This Scholarship will offer you is a paid position with a generous benefits package including health, life, and disability insurance plans, a 401(k) plan with company match, and paid time off for Complete Course Duration.

Name of Scholarships: Dia Art Foundation Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Scholarships Scholarship is offered by: the Dia Art Foundation Scholarship Offers: This is a paid position with a generous benefits package including health, life, and disability insurance plans, a 401(k) plan with company match, and paid time off. Duration of Reward / Grant: Complete Course Duration Education Field: any Subject Education Level: Postdoctoral Program Based on: Merit Based Scholarship is open for: Universities of United States, United States Students are eligible from: National Students Number of Awards / Scholarships: Few Important Dates: Open Date: Not Available

Last Date: Contact Employer Eligibility: Untenured scholar who has received a PhD within the past five years Expertise in the art of the 1960s and 1970s, focusing on the artists in Dia’s collection Outstanding research and analytical skills Outstanding oral and written communication skills Must have a collaborative working style and ability to work well with multiple teams across the institution Ability to conceptualize, develop, and organize innovative scholarly programs Proficiency in German, Italian, or French strongly desired Knowledge of computer databases and MS Office software. Important Information: Contact eMail Id: hr@diaart.org

Qualified applicants may apply for this position by e-mailing a cover letter, CV, and three letters of recommendations to hr-at-diaart.org with “Mellon Scholar” as the e-mail subject heading. Dia is open to considering highly qualified candidates with visa requirements. In order the applicant, apply must submit a cover letter, CV, and three letters of recommendations.

Once all the information has been received by the Dia Art Foundation and the assessment of the submitted documents is complete, you will be informed about your selection in the same.

If you are looking for more information about Dia Art Foundation Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Scholarships you are requested to visit the following page: http://www.diaart.org

