Pompeu Fabra University DTIC Phd Fellowships for Study in Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Spain

If you would like to study in Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Spain and pursue Full Time Doctoral Program in any Subject you can avail Pompeu Fabra University DTIC Phd Fellowships which is being offered by the Department of Information and Communication Technologies at Universitat Pompeu Fabra.

This is a Doctoral Program Merit Based scholarship and students are eligible from Both EU and non-EU Researchers Students to apply for the same. Only Few such award is being offered and the deadline for application is 10-Jun-16.

This Scholarship will offer you:-

There are 3 possible types of predoctoral contracts with established minimum gross monthly salary of 986, 76€. This amount can vary according to the research group:

TEACHING: 1) including 60 teaching hours/academic year*. Fellowship fully paid by department 2) including 40 teaching hours /academic year* and research tasks. Fellowship funded between department and research group

RESEARCH: 3) includes only research tasks and is funded ONLY by research group.

Non-EU students will have a reduction of 24,75% the three first months (until December, if the contract starts in October). The corresponding taxes will be deducted from January when the new fiscal year starts.

Teaching hours will be carried out at UPF undergraduate engineering degrees according to the PhD student background. A knowledge of Spanish or Catalan will be required after the first year of fellowships for those teaching in 1st or 2nd year for 01 Year (Renewed Yearly).

Last Date: 10-Jun-16 Eligibility: The following criteria must be met in order for applicants to be eligible for fellowships: Candidates must have submitted a PhD application. Only candidates accepted to the PhD program are eligible a fellowship (PRC). Hence, every fellowship application should be paired up with an admissions application into the PhD program. Admissions to the PhD program are handled by the University Admission Office. The Department of Information and Communication Technologies at Universitat Pompeu Fabra seeks doctoral applications from talented students with a strong interest in research. Candidates for PhD positions must hold an M.Sc degree or equivalent. Important Information: Contact eMail Id: secretaria.dtic@upf.edu

The mode of application is Online.

Once all the information has been received by the Department of Information and Communication Technologies at Universitat Pompeu Fabra and the assessment of the submitted documents is complete, you will be informed about your selection in the same.

If you are looking for more information about Pompeu Fabra University DTIC Phd Fellowships you are requested to visit the following page: https://portal.upf.edu/web/etic/predoctoral-research-contracts

