Postdoctoral Fellowships Program for Study in Herzog August Bibliothek (HAB), Germany

If you would like to study in Herzog August Bibliothek (HAB), Germany and pursue Full Time or Part Time Postdoctoral Program in medieval and early modern cultural history you can avail Postdoctoral Fellowships Program which is being offered by the Herzog August Bibliothek (HAB).

This is a Postdoctoral Program Merit Based scholarship and students are eligible from National and Abroad Students to apply for the same. Only Few such award is being offered and the deadline for application is 31-Jan-17.

This Scholarship will offer you awarded as full or part fellowships.

Full Fellowship: The full fellowship is primarily intended for young researchers who have not taken up a permanent position. It is also meant for scholars who take unpaid research leave. The monthly fellowship allowance is 1.800 EUR. A travel subsidy can be granted to cover the cost of travel to and from Wolfenbüttel.

Part Fellowship: The part fellowship is intended for researchers from Germany and abroad, who will be receiving their salaries at their home institutions and will be conducting their research at the HAB outside the semester or during a sabbatical. The monthly fellowship allowance is 1.250 EUR. A travel subsidy can be granted to cover the cost of travel to and from Wolfenbüttel for 02 and 12 Months.

Last Date: 31-Jan-17 Eligibility: Fellowships can only be awarded to a candidate with a doctorate or equivalent scholarly publications. Important Information: Contact eMail Id: forschung@hab.de

Please send an email to requesting an application form, which contains all the necessary information about documents to be submitted, and state the topic of your research: forschung-at-hab.de

Once all the information has been received by the Herzog August Bibliothek (HAB) and the assessment of the submitted documents is complete, you will be informed about your selection in the same.

If you are looking for more information about Postdoctoral Fellowships Program you are requested to visit the following page: http://www.hab.de/en/home/research/fellowships/post-doctoral-fellowships.html

