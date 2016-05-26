NAFSA Welcomes Cuban Scholars to Annual Conference 2016 at Denver, Colorado

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2016 – NAFSA: Association of International Educators welcomes four scholars from Cuba’s University of Cienfuegos to “Building Capacity for Global Learning”, the 68th Annual Conference and Expo at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo., May 29 – June 3, 2016. The NAFSA-sponsored Cuban scholars’ attendance is part of NAFSA’s ongoing commitment to creating sustainable partnerships between U.S. and Cuban academic institutions through the NAFSA Cuba Engagement Initiative. This initiative consists of two interconnected projects aimed at building a more globally engaged United States: the Cuba-U.S. Higher Education Dialogue Project and the Educators for Cuba Campaign.

The University of Cienfuegos scholars are:

Juan Bautista Cogollos Martinez – President

Dictino Díaz González– Professor, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor of University Extension

Dayni Diaz Mederos – Coordinator, International Academic Relations, International Academic Programs

Lourdes Pomares – Director and Associate Professor, International Relations Office

At the conference, the Cuban scholars will participate in two sessions from the Cuba-special focus track of the conference program. Forging Productive Educational Partnerships between Cuba and the United States, Tuesday, May 31, focuses on the successful strategies the University of Cienfuegos has deployed to create and develop programs that promote learning in a globalized context with partner institutions around the world. The Cuban Higher Education Landscape: Opportunities of Engagement for International Education, Thursday, June 2, is an overview of higher education in Cuba, as well as the opportunities and possibilities for increased international linkages.

“Thanks to the recent easing of U.S. restrictions on Cuba by the Obama administration, we have the pleasure of adding these sessions and guests to our annual conference program. At NAFSA, we believe travel is inherently educational and a human right, and we have worked tirelessly over the past 10 years to include Cuba,” said NAFSA Executive Director and CEO, Marlene M. Johnson. “NAFSA is proud to welcome our colleagues from the University of Cienfuegos and encourage the beginnings of new relationships and partnerships. We remain commited to providing higher education colleagues from throughout the world opportunities to meet and consider ways to broaden international education destinations for students and scholars wishing to explore the world. We also remain committed to urging Congress to act to lift remaining trade and travel restrictions with Cuba and to make permanent the changes made by the administration.”

The NAFSA Annual Conference and Expo is the world’s largest gathering of professionals in international education with an expected 10,000 attendees from over 100 countries. With more than 200 concurrent sessions, 50 training workshops, eight faculty development colloquia, as well as plenary addresses by distinguished world leaders, networking receptions, and informal meetings, the conference offers countless opportunities for the scholars to engage with their peers on common issues, objectives, and program ideas.

With more than 10,000 members, NAFSA: Association of International Educators is the world’s largest nonprofit association dedicated to international education. Visit us at www.nafsa.org/press. To learn more about our advocacy efforts on behalf of international education, visit www.ConnectingOurWorld.org and @ConnectOurWorld on Twitter.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: +1 (from 1 vote)