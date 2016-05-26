AbbVie IBD Scholarships for Study in Canadian University, Canada

If you would like to study in Canadian University, Canada and pursue Full Time / Part Time Post-Secondary Program in any Subject you can avail AbbVie IBD Scholarships which is being offered by the AbbVie.

This is a Post-Secondary Program Merit Based scholarship and students are eligible from National Students to apply for the same. Only Few such award is being offered and the deadline for application is 01-Jun-16.

This Scholarship will offer you amounts will be awarded up to $5,000 CAN to cover the recipient’s tuition and/or required educational materials. If a student’s tuition and required educational materials are less than $5,000 CAN, the scholarship amount will only cover the actual cost of tuition and/or required educational materials. Eligible educational expenses for the AbbVie IBD Scholarship Program include; tuition, student fees, required educational materials and on-site residency for Complete Course Duration.

Name of Scholarships: AbbVie IBD Scholarships Scholarship is offered by: the AbbVie Scholarship Offers: Individual scholarship amounts will be awarded up to $5,000 CAN to cover the recipient's tuition and/or required educational materials. If a student's tuition and required educational materials are less than $5,000 CAN, the scholarship amount will only cover the actual cost of tuition and/or required educational materials. Eligible educational expenses for the AbbVie IBD Scholarship Program include; tuition, student fees, required educational materials and on-site residency. Duration of Reward / Grant: Complete Course Duration Education Field: any Subject Education Level: Post-Secondary Program Based on: Merit Based Scholarship is open for: Canadian University, Canada Students are eligible from: National Students Number of Awards / Scholarships: Few Important Dates: Open Date: Not Available

Last Date: 01-Jun-16 Eligibility: The following criteria must be met in order for applicants to be eligible for scholarship: Applicants of any age are encouraged to apply. All applicants must be:- A legal and permanent resident of Canada; Diagnosed by a health care professional with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis; Seeking an associate, undergraduate, or graduate degree from a Canadian university; college; or enrolled in a trade school educational diploma; Enrolled in or awaiting acceptance from a Canadian-based post-secondary educational institution for the Fall semester of 2016; and Demonstrating academic aspiration and strives to sustain an optimal level of wellness in spite of their Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis; allowing them to excel to reach personal and academic goals and inspiring others to do the same. Important Information: Contact eMail Id: info@ibdscholarship.ca

The mode of application is Online. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. In order to submit application online, applicants must be able to scan and upload supporting documents (total document file size must not exceed 20 MB), including:-

A signed Proof of Diagnosis form;

Two (2) letters of personal recommendation from a mentor, teacher, a guidance counselor, coach, professional colleague or employer;

A completed Applicant Consent form (must be signed by a parent or legal guardian if applicant is less than 18 years of age at the time of application submission); and

A one (1) page essay (500-word max.)

Once all the information has been received by the AbbVie and the assessment of the submitted documents is complete, you will be informed about your selection in the same.

If you are looking for more information about AbbVie IBD Scholarships you are requested to visit the following page: http://www.ibdscholarship.ca/EN/index.php

