King’s College London Bridget Clarke MA Bursary Program for Study in King’s College London, United Kingdom

If you would like to study in King's College London, United Kingdom and pursue Full Time MA Program in Early Modern History you can avail King's College London Bridget Clarke MA Bursary Program which is being offered by the Ms Bridget Clarke.

This is a MA Program Merit Based scholarship and students are eligible from International Students to apply for the same. Only 1 such awards are being offered and the deadline for application is 01-Jul-16.

This Scholarship will offer you £1,000 for Complete Course Duration.

Name of Scholarships: King’s College London Bridget Clarke MA Bursary Program Scholarship is offered by: the Ms Bridget Clarke Scholarship Offers: £1,000 Duration of Reward / Grant: Complete Course Duration Education Field: Early Modern History Education Level: MA Program Based on: Merit Based Scholarship is open for: King’s College London, United Kingdom Students are eligible from: International Students Number of Awards / Scholarships: 1 Important Dates: Open Date: Not Available

Last Date: 01-Jul-16 Eligibility: The bursary will be offered to the strongest full-time applicant to University MA in Early Modern History who is not in receipt of any other funding. Important Information: Contact eMail Id: history@kcl.ac.uk

No Application is Necessary: All MA applications submitted by 1 July will be considered. Applicants must apply online for the admission. To apply, applicant will need to first of all register on University online application system “King’s Apply” where they can submit their application Online. Please ensure that student send in all relevant documentation with their online application. Typically this includes:-

Transcripts of previous qualifications (with official English translations if not originally in English)

Two academic references

Any English language qualifications that student have (if their first language is not English).

Some courses require specific additional documents to be submitted with the application. Please check the ‘Applying, fees & funding’ information on the individual webpage for course, which they can find by using University course finder.

Once all the information has been received by the Ms Bridget Clarke and the assessment of the submitted documents is complete, you will be informed about your selection in the same.

If you are looking for more information about King’s College London Bridget Clarke MA Bursary Program you are requested to visit the following page: http://www.kcl.ac.uk/graduate/funding/database/index.php?action=view&id=505

