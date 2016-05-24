The Helen Hay Whitney Foundation Postdoctoral Research Training Fellowships Program for Study in Universities of United States, United States

If you would like to study in Universities of United States, United States and pursue Full Time Postdoctoral Research Training Program in Biomedical Sciences you can avail The Helen Hay Whitney Foundation Postdoctoral Research Training Fellowships Program which is being offered by the Helen Hay Whitney Foundation.
This is a Postdoctoral Research Training Program Merit Based scholarship and students are eligible from National or International Students to apply for the same. Only Few such award is being offered and the deadline for application is 01-Jul-16.
This Scholarship will offer you:-
- Travel Expense: The Foundation provides funds for travel to the fellowship location at the time of activation of the fellowship for the Fellow and his or her family. No payment is made for the transportation of household goods. The Foundation also covers travel expenses incurred for the two-day Annual Fellows Meetings held in November. Travel expenses will be reimbursed directly to the Fellow, upon submission of expense receipts. These reimbursements are in addition to the annual stipend and research allowance.
- Stipend and Expense Allowance: The current stipend and expense allowance is:
- Stipend: 01st Year ($51,000), 02nd Year ($52,000), 03rd Year ($53,000)
- Research Allowance: 01st Year ($1,500), 02nd Year ($1,500), 03rd Year ($1,500) for 03 Years.
|Name of Scholarships:
|The Helen Hay Whitney Foundation Postdoctoral Research Training Fellowships Program
|Scholarship is offered by:
|the Helen Hay Whitney Foundation
|Scholarship Offers:
|
|Duration of Reward / Grant:
|03 Years
|Education Field:
|Biomedical Sciences
|Education Level:
|Postdoctoral Research Training Program
|Based on:
|Merit Based
|Scholarship is open for:
|Universities of United States, United States
|Students are eligible from:
|National or International Students
|Number of Awards / Scholarships:
|Few
|Important Dates:
|Open Date: Not Available
Last Date: 01-Jul-16
|Eligibility:
|The following criteria must be met in order for applicants to be eligible for this scholarship:-
|Important Information:
|Contact eMail Id: hhwf@earthlink.net
The mode of application is Online. Include statement as a separate letter in the application.
Once all the information has been received by the Helen Hay Whitney Foundation and the assessment of the submitted documents is complete, you will be informed about your selection in the same.
If you are looking for more information about The Helen Hay Whitney Foundation Postdoctoral Research Training Fellowships Program you are requested to visit the following page: http://www.hhwf.org/HTMLSrc/
ResearchFellowships.html
