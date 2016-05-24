The Helen Hay Whitney Foundation Postdoctoral Research Training Fellowships Program for Study in Universities of United States, United States

If you would like to study in Universities of United States, United States and pursue Full Time Postdoctoral Research Training Program in Biomedical Sciences you can avail The Helen Hay Whitney Foundation Postdoctoral Research Training Fellowships Program which is being offered by the Helen Hay Whitney Foundation.

This is a Postdoctoral Research Training Program Merit Based scholarship and students are eligible from National or International Students to apply for the same. Only Few such award is being offered and the deadline for application is 01-Jul-16.

This Scholarship will offer you:-

Travel Expense: The Foundation provides funds for travel to the fellowship location at the time of activation of the fellowship for the Fellow and his or her family. No payment is made for the transportation of household goods. The Foundation also covers travel expenses incurred for the two-day Annual Fellows Meetings held in November. Travel expenses will be reimbursed directly to the Fellow, upon submission of expense receipts. These reimbursements are in addition to the annual stipend and research allowance.

Stipend and Expense Allowance: The current stipend and expense allowance is:

Stipend: 01st Year ($51,000), 02nd Year ($52,000), 03rd Year ($53,000)

Research Allowance: 01st Year ($1,500), 02nd Year ($1,500), 03rd Year ($1,500) for 03 Years.

Last Date: 01-Jul-16 Eligibility: The following criteria must be met in order for applicants to be eligible for this scholarship:- Candidates who hold, or are in the final stages of obtaining a Ph.D., M.D., or equivalent degree and are seeking beginning postdoctoral training in basic biomedical research are eligible to apply for a fellowship. The Foundation accepts applications from candidates who have no more than one year of postdoctoral research experience at the time of the deadline for submitting the application (July 1, 2016), and who have received a PhD (or D.Phil. or equivalent) degree no more than two years before the deadline, or an M.D. degree no more than three years before the deadline. Fellowships may be awarded to US citizens planning to work in laboratories either in the US, Canada, or abroad and also to foreign citizens for research in laboratories in the US only. We expect that most applicants will reside in North America at the time of application. Foreign Students will need to obtain appropriate visa documentation, as required by US Immigration. Applications from established scientists or advanced fellows will not be considered. The fellowships are for early postdoctoral training only. Clinical house-staff training does not count as “postdoctoral laboratory training.” The Foundation will not ordinarily consider applicants who plan tenure of the fellowship in the laboratory in which they have already received extensive predoctoral or postdoctoral training. The aim of the fellowship is to broaden postdoctoral training and experience, and a significant change of venue is advisable. Since the number of available fellowships is limited, the Foundation does not make more than one award per year for training with a given supervisor. It also does not support more than two fellows per laboratory at one time. Important Information: Contact eMail Id: hhwf@earthlink.net

The mode of application is Online. Include statement as a separate letter in the application.

Once all the information has been received by the Helen Hay Whitney Foundation and the assessment of the submitted documents is complete, you will be informed about your selection in the same.

If you are looking for more information about The Helen Hay Whitney Foundation Postdoctoral Research Training Fellowships Program you are requested to visit the following page: http://www.hhwf.org/HTMLSrc/

ResearchFellowships.html

