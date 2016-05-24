NAFSA – World’s Largest International Education Conference Coming to Denver

NAFSA’s 68th Annual Conference and Expo, Building Capacity for Global Learning, is the world’s largest gathering of professionals in international education. The conference features a daily plenary speaker who will bring global expertise to a particular subject vital to building a more globally engaged citizenry and a more peaceful world.

WHEN

Tuesday, May 31 – Friday, June 3, 2016

WHERE

Colorado Convention Center

700 14th St.

Denver, CO 80202

2016 PLENARY KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

David Brooks, New York Times columnist, best-selling author and senior fellow at Yale University's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs.

Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of Equal Justice Initiative, professor of clinical law at New York University.

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, journalist and best-selling author of The Dressmaker of Khair Khana.

Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel peace laureate and children's rights activist.

, Nobel peace laureate and children’s rights activist. Find out more about these plenary speakers at www.nafsa.org/ac16plenaries.

CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS

Aloe Blacc, international music superstar will perform at the opening celebration, Tuesday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

The Landscape of Pathway Partnerships in the United States, the results of a new NAFSA research study on pathway programs in the United States, presented by Rahul Choudaha, Ph.D. on Tuesday, May 31 at 9:00 a.m. This NAFSA Pavilion presentation includes an overview of the landscape of pathway partnerships and the institutional characteristics of campuses engaged in pathway programs in this first phase of the research.

Moving the Needle – Leveraging Innovation for Institutional Change in Study Abroad, NAFSA will release the latest research on the impact of institutional study abroad Innovation Grants on international education. Presented at the NAFSA Soundstage, Tuesday, May 31 at 9:45 a.m. Study results, along with how recipients continue to leverage the Innovation Grants to inspire greater commitment to study abroad on their campuses, will be part of the presentation.

NAFSA Cuba Engagement Initiative focuses on creating sustainable partnerships between U.S. and Cuban institutions. Several conference sessions will touch on aspects from the initiative, including Forging Productive Educational Partnerships Between Cuba and the United States, Tuesday, May 31 at 2:30 p.m. and The Cuban Higher Education Landscape: Opportunities of Engagement for International Education, Thursday, June 2 at 9:30 a.m. For a complete list of the more than 200 conference sessions visit www.nafsa.org/ac16program.

focuses on creating sustainable partnerships between U.S. and Cuban institutions. Several conference sessions will touch on aspects from the initiative, including Forging Productive Educational Partnerships Between Cuba and the United States, Tuesday, May 31 at 2:30 p.m. and The Cuban Higher Education Landscape: Opportunities of Engagement for International Education, Thursday, June 2 at 9:30 a.m. For a complete list of the more than 200 conference sessions visit www.nafsa.org/ac16program. The International Education Expo Hall will feature exhibitors representing hundreds of organizations from around the world, including colleges and universities, study abroad and Intensive-English programs, embassies, and government agencies and more. Plan ahead with an online map of the Expo Hall.

